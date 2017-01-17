Streep, Meyers, 'Moonlight' to be hon...

Streep, Meyers, 'Moonlight' to be honored at LGBTQ gala

There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Streep, Meyers, 'Moonlight' to be honored at LGBTQ gala. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" Actress Meryl Streep, TV host Seth Meyers, and the Golden Globe-winning movie "Moonlight" will be honored next month by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization. The award for "Moonlight," a coming-of-age film about a black gay youth, will be accepted by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the author of the play on which the film is based.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Zackery

Bladensburg, MD

#1 5 hrs ago
LGBTQP
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: DeVos says she'll take $1 as educat... 26 min Mullahing It Over 9
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 54 min Bubblesss2212 23,910
News Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party... 1 hr Alt Right Sucks 7
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... 2 hr Mullahing It Over 6
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 2 hr Mullahing It Over 218
News Where homosexuality is a crime, gay health work... 3 hr Mullahing It Over 1
News Owner of Rock Hill gay club fatally shoots man ... 3 hr Mullahing It Over 1
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 hr Rose_NoHo 4,958
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 44,031
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC