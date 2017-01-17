Streep, Meyers, 'Moonlight' to be honored at LGBTQ gala
Actress Meryl Streep, TV host Seth Meyers, and the Golden Globe-winning movie "Moonlight" will be honored next month by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization.
" Actress Meryl Streep, TV host Seth Meyers, and the Golden Globe-winning movie "Moonlight" will be honored next month by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization. The award for "Moonlight," a coming-of-age film about a black gay youth, will be accepted by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the author of the play on which the film is based.
#1 5 hrs ago
LGBTQP
