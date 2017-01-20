Stars of 'Hidden Figures' Repudiate Kim Burrell for Demonizing Gays
There are 1 comment on the Advocate story from 12 hrs ago, titled Stars of 'Hidden Figures' Repudiate Kim Burrell for Demonizing Gays. In it, Advocate reports that:
He sings a duet with her in Hidden Figures and is about to appear alongside her on national television, but right now Pharrell Williams is distancing himself from Kim Burrell, the singer and preacher who was caught on tape calling gay people "perverted." Burrell is set to sing "I See a Victory," from the film Hidden Figures , with Williams in a scheduled appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime show.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advocate.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Add one more homophobe to the ditched humptybutt list
.
Who's next?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Respect71
|43,575
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 min
|guest
|624
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|8 min
|lides
|23,145
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|25 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,481
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|John Unitas
|4,919
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|wanting to know
|69,489
|Gospel Singer Kim Burrell: Gay People are 'Perv...
|3 hr
|Imprtnrd
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC