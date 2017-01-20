There are on the Advocate story from 12 hrs ago, titled Stars of 'Hidden Figures' Repudiate Kim Burrell for Demonizing Gays. In it, Advocate reports that:

He sings a duet with her in Hidden Figures and is about to appear alongside her on national television, but right now Pharrell Williams is distancing himself from Kim Burrell, the singer and preacher who was caught on tape calling gay people "perverted." Burrell is set to sing "I See a Victory," from the film Hidden Figures , with Williams in a scheduled appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime show.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advocate.