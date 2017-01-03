Singer Kim Burrell off 'Ellen' show after anti-gay sermon
There are 3 comments on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 13 hrs ago, titled Singer Kim Burrell off 'Ellen' show after anti-gay sermon. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:
DeGeneres' statement Tuesday on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologize for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted. The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie "Hidden Figures" Thursday on the show.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Now that her gluttonous career has ended she can go to the health club and work on her 26inch waist
.
Its in there somewhere
|
“It's Time. . .”
Since: Jun 13
18,540
New Holland
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Kim who? Oh, nobody cares.
|
#3 3 hrs ago
I would have had her come on and then had "Well Strung" perform behind her number.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|1 hr
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|1 hr
|Beauty QUEEN
|10
|Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaphorically' ...
|3 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|8
|Watch: Ellen DeGeneres says gospel star won't a...
|3 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|EdmondWA
|43,614
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|3 hr
|Bubblegum6390
|2,432
|Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban
|3 hr
|EdmondWA
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Constitution 101
|23,250
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|Billy
|69,493
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC