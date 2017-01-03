Singer Kim Burrell off 'Ellen' show a...

Singer Kim Burrell off 'Ellen' show after anti-gay sermon

WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:

DeGeneres' statement Tuesday on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologize for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted. The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie "Hidden Figures" Thursday on the show.

Doctor Dohickey

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
Now that her gluttonous career has ended she can go to the health club and work on her 26inch waist
.
Its in there somewhere
Rosa_Winkel

“It's Time. . .”

Since: Jun 13

18,540

New Holland

#2 10 hrs ago
Kim who? Oh, nobody cares.

Evilgelicalling

Philadelphia, PA

#3 3 hrs ago
I would have had her come on and then had "Well Strung" perform behind her number.
