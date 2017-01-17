Showbiz news: James Jordan slams Jedw...

Showbiz news: James Jordan slams Jedward after being evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

There are 1 comment on the Halesowennews.co.uk story from 12 hrs ago, titled Showbiz news: James Jordan slams Jedward after being evicted from Celebrity Big Brother. In it, Halesowennews.co.uk reports that:

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was up against actor James Cosmo and former X Factor act Jedward in facing the chop, but he received the fewest votes from the public. James, 38, took aim at "childish" Jedward during his post-show interview with host Emma Willis and said they were only saved from elimination because they have a large fan base.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gov Corbutt of the Joke

Philadelphia, PA

#1 3 hrs ago
I hate these sorts of unreality shows intensely, maybe even more if they're British unreality shows.

Now, if they had a "Jedwad" show up on "Dancing With The Stars" or some other hoary vehicle in the States, then okay.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 11 min June VanDerMark 12,626
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 11 min loveismygoal 241
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min tbird19482 44,039
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Strel 23,925
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr McSpade 4,956
News Donald Trump Meets with SCOTUS Candidate Willia... 3 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua... 3 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party... 3 hr Frogface Kate 7
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC