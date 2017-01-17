Showbiz news: James Jordan slams Jedward after being evicted from Celebrity Big Brother
The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was up against actor James Cosmo and former X Factor act Jedward in facing the chop, but he received the fewest votes from the public.
The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was up against actor James Cosmo and former X Factor act Jedward in facing the chop, but he received the fewest votes from the public. James, 38, took aim at "childish" Jedward during his post-show interview with host Emma Willis and said they were only saved from elimination because they have a large fan base.

#1 3 hrs ago
I hate these sorts of unreality shows intensely, maybe even more if they're British unreality shows.
Now, if they had a "Jedwad" show up on "Dancing With The Stars" or some other hoary vehicle in the States, then okay.
