Secret Service chief praises gay spies for putting MI6 into top 20 LGBT employers of 2017
It's a far cry from the days when homosexuality was frowned on because of fears it might lead to Russian blackmail. Last week equality campaigners Stonewall ranked the Secret Intelligence Service at number 20 in its top LGBT employers for 2017.
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|12 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,685
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|28 min
|Sitka
|4,999
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|carter county res...
|24,068
|Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|Baron
|959
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,157
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|2 hr
|Phillip
|340
