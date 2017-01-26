's Sex Lives Podcast: Whither the Lesbian?
L is the first letter of LGBTQ, but the community L represents often remains misrepresented and on the fringe. This week, two generations of queer women discuss the state of the modern lesbian .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|23 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,766
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|26 min
|Respect71
|44,449
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|27 min
|lides
|24,296
|Shout out to Frankie Rizzo
|27 min
|Pappa Razzi
|2
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|43 min
|Thats life
|5,140
|a Lesbianisma listed as a medical problem in wo...
|44 min
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Bishop of Norwich rejects 'Don't Ask, Don't Tel...
|46 min
|Prove it or Quit
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC