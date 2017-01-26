Roxane Gay: Diversity is a "Problem S...

Roxane Gay: Diversity is a "Problem Seemingly Without Solution"

There are 1 comment on the Publishers' Weekly story from 14 hrs ago, titled Roxane Gay: Diversity is a "Problem Seemingly Without Solution". In it, Publishers' Weekly reports that:

If Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay, whose collection of short stories, Difficult Women is just out, was tired when she gave the early morning opening keynote of Winter Institute 12 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis, it wasn't evident from the tenor of her tone or message. Gay's address came just days after she created headlines and more industry introspection when she pulled her up coming book , How to Be Heard, from Simon & Schuster in protest of the signing of a book by controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos by S&S imprint Threshold Editions.

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#1 3 hrs ago
The headline could be read the wrong way. She is saying having truly diverse businesses takes commitment and money, and that indie bookstores (and others) need a swift kick to do better. She is not advocating separatism.

Her dropping Simon and Shuster raises even more difficult questions about how illegitimate a writer, such as Yiannopoulos, must be before it becomes acceptable for other writers to protest the publication of such writers as Yiannopoulos.

In this context I think of bookstores which used to carry "The Anarchist Cookbook," which had supposed bomb making instructions among other potentially violent information, or of the Holocaust denial book that Noam Chomsky wrote a pro intellectual freedom introduction for...though he himself is the opposite of a Holocaust denier.
Chicago, IL

