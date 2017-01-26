Roxane Gay: Diversity is a "Problem Seemingly Without Solution"
There are 1 comment on the Publishers' Weekly story from 14 hrs ago, titled Roxane Gay: Diversity is a "Problem Seemingly Without Solution". In it, Publishers' Weekly reports that:
If Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay, whose collection of short stories, Difficult Women is just out, was tired when she gave the early morning opening keynote of Winter Institute 12 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis, it wasn't evident from the tenor of her tone or message. Gay's address came just days after she created headlines and more industry introspection when she pulled her up coming book , How to Be Heard, from Simon & Schuster in protest of the signing of a book by controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos by S&S imprint Threshold Editions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
The headline could be read the wrong way. She is saying having truly diverse businesses takes commitment and money, and that indie bookstores (and others) need a swift kick to do better. She is not advocating separatism.
Her dropping Simon and Shuster raises even more difficult questions about how illegitimate a writer, such as Yiannopoulos, must be before it becomes acceptable for other writers to protest the publication of such writers as Yiannopoulos.
In this context I think of bookstores which used to carry "The Anarchist Cookbook," which had supposed bomb making instructions among other potentially violent information, or of the Holocaust denial book that Noam Chomsky wrote a pro intellectual freedom introduction for...though he himself is the opposite of a Holocaust denier.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|Terra Firma
|24,359
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Barkai
|5,155
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|3 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Terra Firma
|44,503
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|764
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|23
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|8 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,780
|New President of the US
|16 hr
|Compliance Survey
|20
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC