Rights group wants halt to Utah schoo...

Rights group wants halt to Utah school laws involving gays

There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rights group wants halt to Utah school laws involving gays.

A gay rights advocacy group wants a judge to halt Utah state laws it says discriminate against LGBT students by restricting talk about homosexuality in schools. The National Center for Lesbian Rights argues in a request for a preliminary injunction filed Wednesday that the laws serve no purpose other than expressing the state's moral disapproval of homosexuality.

Aspirin Between My Legos

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
"The laws serve no purpose other than expressing a governmental moral disapproval of homosexuality...."

Of course that is a mormon whatever it is theocracy.
Chicago, IL

