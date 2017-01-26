Rights group wants halt to Utah school laws involving gays
There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rights group wants halt to Utah school laws involving gays. In it, WWSB reports that:
A gay rights advocacy group wants a judge to halt Utah state laws it says discriminate against LGBT students by restricting talk about homosexuality in schools. The National Center for Lesbian Rights argues in a request for a preliminary injunction filed Wednesday that the laws serve no purpose other than expressing the state's moral disapproval of homosexuality.
#1 7 hrs ago
"The laws serve no purpose other than expressing a governmental moral disapproval of homosexuality...."
Of course that is a mormon whatever it is theocracy.
