Right-wing One Nation party dumps candidate for anti-gay Facebook posts
There are 1 comment on the South China Morning Post story from 16 hrs ago, titled Right-wing One Nation party dumps candidate for anti-gay Facebook posts. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:
Dumped One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin has hit out at the party's hierarchy over her disendorsement as a candidate in the wake of inflammatory statements she made on social media. Just last month, Ms Lin was unveiled as One Nation's candidate for the Ipswich-based seat of Bundamba, currently held by ex-Labor minister Jo-Ann Miller, at the upcoming Queensland state election.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Her homophobic statement was too mild by US, buybull belt standards, so she would have no chance of moving from Australia to Alabama to perpetuate her foundering political career.
|
