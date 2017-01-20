Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaph...

Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaphorically' like ISIS

Good news, homosexuals: you aren't literally like ISIS, only metaphorically . That's according to gibbering idiot, Colorado state representitive and talking pacifier Gordon Klingenschmitt , who has a radio show about Jesus and whatnot.

