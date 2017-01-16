Report: Mother stabbed her teenage so...

Report: Mother stabbed her teenage son to death because he was gay

A woman in Brazil has confessed to stabbing her teenage son to death because she couldn't tolerate he was gay, local media outlets are reporting. The woman, Tatiana Lozano Pereira, lured her 17-year-old son to the family home after a heated argument on Christmas Eve.

