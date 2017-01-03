'Real Housewives of ISIS' sketch caus...

'Real Housewives of ISIS' sketch causes outrage

There are 1 comment on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from Yesterday, titled 'Real Housewives of ISIS' sketch causes outrage. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:

Keep clicking through the slideshow to see other TV series that have taken on controversial social topics.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#1 13 hrs ago
"It's important not to pull your punches in satire," Prowse told that newspaper. "You have to be fearless or it undermines your credibility. You can't go after David Cameron for five years like we did and not go after the Islamic State."

When did they mock Christianity? That's the real test, not whether they mock a soft target like some politician. Maybe they could have a urologist on to discuss artist Andres Serrano's work ("Piss Christ") from a medical perspective?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min Respect71 43,777
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 43 min June VanDerMark 12,535
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 48 min Lick2526 52,090
News One in five straight men watch gay porn: study 1 hr The Worlds Bigges... 16
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr vhffhjvdzhj 16
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 23,498
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 1 hr Christsharia sLaw 14
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,093

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC