Rapper iLoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay

There are 1 comment on the Switched story from 17 hrs ago, titled Rapper iLoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay.

Rapper iLoveMakonnen came out of the closet as gay early Friday morning, adding his name to a growing roster of male hip hop artists who are breaking the mold in a historically homophobic musical genre . iLoveMakonnen is best known for the massively successful "Tuesday," as well as " I Don't Sell Molly No More " and the recent waves he's made in the fashion world.

NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
Someone on twitter opined that he should have come out on a Tuesday. Most everyone else there agrees with his own assessment that his coming out was already "old news."
Chicago, IL

