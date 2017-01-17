There are on the Switched story from 17 hrs ago, titled Rapper iLoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay. In it, Switched reports that:

Rapper iLoveMakonnen came out of the closet as gay early Friday morning, adding his name to a growing roster of male hip hop artists who are breaking the mold in a historically homophobic musical genre . iLoveMakonnen is best known for the massively successful "Tuesday," as well as " I Don't Sell Molly No More " and the recent waves he's made in the fashion world.

