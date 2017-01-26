Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port...

Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man

There are 5 comments on the Times Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man. In it, Times Herald reports that:

Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man Anthony Thornton, 46, has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and criminal sexual conduct Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2k7ykv3 Anthony Thornton, 46, was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court in Wayne County and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. His preliminary examination will be Feb. 7. The charges stem from incidents in 2010 and 2011.

Christsharian Deelite

Philadelphia, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
This story about violent, heterosexual criminality is here because one of the victims was a lesbian, in case you were Wondering.

Jethroe

Maumelle, AR

#2 4 hrs ago
Christsharian Deelite wrote:
This story about violent, heterosexual criminality is here because one of the victims was a lesbian, in case you were Wondering.
I herd corrective rape cures lesbianism.

Christsharian Deelite

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
Jethroe wrote:
<quoted text>
I herd corrective rape cures lesbianism.
It is still legally rape even when closet cases like you do not get an erection during the assault of the female.

Miss Moocow

Alpharetta, GA

#5 3 hrs ago
Christsharian Deelite wrote:
It takes the rape of a little boy for me to get an erection, unlike you closet cases.
We herd about that

Christsharian Deelite

Philadelphia, PA

#6 3 hrs ago
Miss Moocow wrote:
<quoted text>
We herd about that
You certainly know about lying and about abuse of power, no question.
