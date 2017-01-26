Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man
Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man Anthony Thornton, 46, has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and criminal sexual conduct Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2k7ykv3 Anthony Thornton, 46, was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court in Wayne County and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. His preliminary examination will be Feb. 7. The charges stem from incidents in 2010 and 2011.
#1 4 hrs ago
This story about violent, heterosexual criminality is here because one of the victims was a lesbian, in case you were Wondering.
#2 4 hrs ago
I herd corrective rape cures lesbianism.
#3 4 hrs ago
It is still legally rape even when closet cases like you do not get an erection during the assault of the female.
#5 3 hrs ago
We herd about that
#6 3 hrs ago
You certainly know about lying and about abuse of power, no question.
