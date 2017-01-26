There are on the Times Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man. In it, Times Herald reports that:

Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man Anthony Thornton, 46, has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and criminal sexual conduct Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2k7ykv3 Anthony Thornton, 46, was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court in Wayne County and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. His preliminary examination will be Feb. 7. The charges stem from incidents in 2010 and 2011.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times Herald.