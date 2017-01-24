Queer Eye Getting Netflix Reboot, Setting Gay Rights Back a Decade?
There are 2 comments on the TVLine story from 23 hrs ago, titled Queer Eye Getting Netflix Reboot, Setting Gay Rights Back a Decade?. In it, TVLine reports that:
The hit makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy - in which five gay men worked together to enlighten heterosexual slobs in the ways of fashion, food, etc. from 2003 to 2007 - is being rebooted by Netflix.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TVLine.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
We should continue to help homophobic slobs see the light
.
That's what our Emperor sent us to this planet to do
|
#2 59 min ago
I thought netflix's whole thing was high quality and cutting edge original content. This program is probably something Alito could have watched with his mother without religio-psychic tumult for either, and as such would work against the brand.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|9 min
|Terra Firma
|24,211
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|26 min
|Terra Firma
|44,316
|'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accus...
|1 hr
|car
|5
|Jade and Foxy
|2 hr
|FreeZone
|1
|Are there any gays in Norfolk, NE?
|2 hr
|Curtis
|2
|Happy Australia Day
|2 hr
|Dunk
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|crucifiedguy
|5,095
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,728
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|7 hr
|Tre H
|415
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC