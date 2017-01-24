There are on the TVLine story from 23 hrs ago, titled Queer Eye Getting Netflix Reboot, Setting Gay Rights Back a Decade?. In it, TVLine reports that:

The hit makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy - in which five gay men worked together to enlighten heterosexual slobs in the ways of fashion, food, etc. from 2003 to 2007 - is being rebooted by Netflix.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at TVLine.