Queer Eye Getting Netflix Reboot, Setting Gay Rights Back a Decade?

The hit makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy - in which five gay men worked together to enlighten heterosexual slobs in the ways of fashion, food, etc. from 2003 to 2007 - is being rebooted by Netflix.

The hit makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy - in which five gay men worked together to enlighten heterosexual slobs in the ways of fashion, food, etc. from 2003 to 2007 - is being rebooted by Netflix.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 14 hrs ago
We should continue to help homophobic slobs see the light
That's what our Emperor sent us to this planet to do

Baptistism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#2 59 min ago
I thought netflix's whole thing was high quality and cutting edge original content. This program is probably something Alito could have watched with his mother without religio-psychic tumult for either, and as such would work against the brand.
