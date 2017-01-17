Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source: Carol Ramirez).
KXXV-TV Waco reports that:
About 50 protesters showed up with signs supporting issues such as women's rights, gay rights, immigration, and the Black Lives Matter. "We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society.
#1 14 hrs ago
I suspect that will be a lot of sleepless nights, then.
