Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil - India's only openly gay royal and his battle against HIV
Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil is perhaps the lone distinct example, as he's the first person from an Indian royal family to have openly revealed that he is gay. The crown prince and the apparent heir to the throne of Rajpipla in Gujarat, one of India's oldest royal families, Gohil had made this startling revelation in 2006.
