Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil - India'...

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil - India's only openly gay royal and his battle against HIV

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil is perhaps the lone distinct example, as he's the first person from an Indian royal family to have openly revealed that he is gay. The crown prince and the apparent heir to the throne of Rajpipla in Gujarat, one of India's oldest royal families, Gohil had made this startling revelation in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 11 min Tre H 303
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 17 min Rose_NoHo 23,999
News Texas court hearing case to limit gay marriage ... 21 min Holy Guacamole 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 24 min TomInElPaso 44,071
News Trump's victory has unleashed a wave of same-se... 30 min Holy Guacamole 10
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 36 min Enrique 69,499
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 40 min Rose_NoHo 4,983
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC