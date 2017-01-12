Pompeo tells Kamala Harris he wona t discriminate against LGBT workers at the CIA
There are 2 comments on the Sunherald.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Pompeo tells Kamala Harris he wona t discriminate against LGBT workers at the CIA. In it, Sunherald.com reports that:
Newly minted Sen. Kamala Harris of California used her time Thursday to question CIA nominee Mike Pompeo about his views on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees at the agency. Pompeo, a three-term Republican congressman from Kansas, had opposed gay marriage and had sponsored bills to let states prevent same-sex couples from marrying and protect nonprofit organizations that opposed gay marriage.
#1 3 hrs ago
Giving Pompeo the reigns to the CIA is like giving a loaded UZI to Omar Mateen
The results are predictable
#2 1 hr ago
Omar is my hero!!!
