Political Earthquake In California Ga...

Political Earthquake In California Gay Conservative Billionaire Preps To Run For Governor

There are 1 comment on the Right Wing News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Political Earthquake In California Gay Conservative Billionaire Preps To Run For Governor. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

Well, isn't this interesting. PayPal founder and early Facebook investor, Peter Thiel, is considering a run for governor in the state of California.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wholly Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#1 17 hrs ago
He's Ayn Rand way more even than Rand Paul is. "Gay conservative" does not accurately reflect his politics, imo.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 6 min June VanDerMark 12,606
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min EdmondWA 44,004
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr Jeremy 189
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 1 hr The Worlds Bigges... 1,431
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Big C 23,871
Happy Dr Martin Luther Coon Day 1 hr Klan Man 2
Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12) 2 hr EdmondWA 946
News Jennifer Holliday withdraws from Trump pre-inag... 7 hr Imprtnrd 28
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC