Peter Thiel: "I think Trump is very good on gay rights"
There are 5 comments on the Gay Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Peter Thiel: "I think Trump is very good on gay rights". In it, Gay Times reports that:
The co-founder of PayPal - who became the first openly gay man to speak at a Republican National Convention last year - caused controversy when he donated $1.25 million to help Trump's presidential campaign. Many questioned why Thiel, a member of the LGBT community, would show support for a potential world leader who had notoriously claimed he would reverse same-sex marriage and expressed support for anti-trans laws .
#1 12 hrs ago
Basically Trump is rounding up all the anti-gay idiots in America
and putting them to work controlling world events so they're too busy to mess with gay people
#2 11 hrs ago
And I think Peter Thiel is really from the state of delusion. Either that or he thinks because he is so very rich the problem ahead for women and ALL minorities will just skip over him.
#3 10 hrs ago
Peter Thiel for most of his life thought being quasi closeted was being good on gay rights (despite the money he eventually kicked in for marriage equality efforts,) but it's clear that anyone who hangs out with Pompeo or Mullah Pence or a former head of lagging Exxon is no political friend of lgbt people.
It's clinical denial, imo. Thiel has not consorted with anti Christian folks; he is consorting with many, many anti lgbt people...none of whom will ever dare evidence any discrimination against him personally. Those who don't "care" about the Supreme Court require a wake up call each morning.
"'People know too many gay people. There are just all these ways I think stuff has just shifted. For speaking at the Republican convention, I got attacked way more by liberal gay people than by conservative Christian people.
"'I donÂ’t think these things will particularly change. ItÂ’s like, even if you appointed a whole series of conservative Supreme Court justices, IÂ’m not sure that Roe v. Wade would get overturned, ever. I donÂ’t know if people even care about the Supreme Court.'"
http://www.ga ytimes
"Trump had initially voiced support for trans rights, but revered his policy earlier this month amid a wave of Republican-backed bathroom bills...."
pinknews DOT co DOT uk/2016/05/31/trump-claims-tra ns-equality-
is-too-expensive-still-plans-t o-build-giant-wall/
"Donald Trump began his crucial meeting with nearly 1,000 Christian conservatives on Tuesday (June 21) by telling them that he is a 'tremendous believer' and that rather than praying for all the nation's leaders they should 'pray to get everybody out to vote for one specific person.' "
religionnews DOT com/2016/06/21/trump-to-top-ev angelicals-
im-so-on-your-side-im-a-tremen dous-believer/
#4 9 hrs ago
Were you born stupid or do you work at it daily?
#5 7 hrs ago
But closet case, which aspect of my post was too factual or too complex or too insightful for you? If you could be more specific I'm sure we could find an appropriately inbred hom skool teechur to assist you.
