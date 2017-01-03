Pakistan and Kenya Are Very Anti-Gay, Also Consume Lots of Gay Porn
According to a study of Google Trends , Pakistan ranks first in the world for searches of "man fucking man" and second for "gay sex pics" ; both ranked very high for searches on "shemale sex" . And all this is interesting because Pakistan and Kenya both rank among the lowest in acceptance of homosexuality and LGBTQ rights .
