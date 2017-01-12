Owner of Rock Hill gay club fatally shoots man in self-defense
The Hide-A-Way, a successful gay club for three decades, was the scene of a violent incident in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15. One man died in the hospital of a gunshot wound, shot by the bar's owner. It all began with a bar fight, and the fighters in questions were escorted out of the club by employees.
