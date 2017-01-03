One in five straight men watch gay po...

One in five straight men watch gay porn: study

There are 1 comment on the Sydney Star Observer story from 1 hr ago, titled One in five straight men watch gay porn: study. In it, Sydney Star Observer reports that:

ONE in five straight men watch gay porn and more than half of gay men watch straight porn, a new study has revealed. The study, which was published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour , looked at porn use and viewing behaviours of 821 gay, bisexual and straight men from around the United States.

Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#1 43 min ago
When gay men watch str8 porn they ain't watching the female unless she enters wearing a truly fabulous evening gown.

And the str8 men who watch gay porn are looking at?

How to use a condom? Manscaping trends? Their reparative therapy workbook? The caulking job on the bathroom tile? Hmmmm.
Chicago, IL

