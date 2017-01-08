Obese "ex-gay" Christian says it was easier to his change sex habits than his eating habits
Is suppressing one's natural inclinations towards love easier than turning away from the dessert menu at a restaurant? According to heterosexual blogger Michael Brown at the Christian Post the answer is: Yes! Hallelujah, yes! In a new, barely coherent blog post about homosexuality and obesity, Brown shares a recent post someone left on his Facebook page. It was written by an "ex-gay" Christian man named Eric who recently had a health scare linked to his excessive overeating: "I have struggled with weight problems for years and it's catching up with me," Eric wrote.
