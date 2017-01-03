Obama should designate a monument to ...

There are 7 comments on the Sunherald.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruction. In it, Sunherald.com reports that:

Even as Jan. 20 looms, President Barack Obama has a chance to burnish his legacy, and with an action that would help the nation grapple with its legacy, too: Designate a federal monument to Reconstruction. Monument-making is familiar to Obama, who has established more than any other president.

Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
Regarding getting monuments built the white supremacist base of the R. Party thinks President Obama has a Kenyan-do attitude.
Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#4 10 hrs ago
The right wing, racist, closet case obsession with male ass has surfaced again.

Maybe we should erect a monument to that obsession.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 10 hrs ago
All monuments should be privately funded. When they are they can put up anything they want to.

Mick

United States

#6 9 hrs ago
Larry Craig s WC Stance wrote:
The right wing, racist, closet case obsession with male ass has surfaced again.

Maybe we should erect a monument to that obsession.
Yet, you're the one constantly bringing it up? It's the low nights IQS again!

Drilling for the nerve

Rochester, NY

#8 7 hrs ago
How can Obama burnish a legacy of failure?

Yeah, Obama was Putin's _byt_ch_ for 8 yrs, but is that a legacy?
Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#9 7 hrs ago
Mick wrote:
Yet, you're the one constantly bringing it up? It's the low nights IQS again!
No, some homophobic closet case did that, and then the mods swept the homophobic closet case's ode to men's butts away.
Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#11 3 hrs ago

You right wing, racist closet case, just because gays are attracted to young little boys azzes don't mean we're perverted. It's normal for us. Not get back into your closet or just admit what you are.
Chicago, IL

