There are on the Sunherald.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruction. In it, Sunherald.com reports that:

Even as Jan. 20 looms, President Barack Obama has a chance to burnish his legacy, and with an action that would help the nation grapple with its legacy, too: Designate a federal monument to Reconstruction. Monument-making is familiar to Obama, who has established more than any other president.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sunherald.com.