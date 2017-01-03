North Dakota rejects changes to refle...

North Dakota rejects changes to reflect gay marriage ruling

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

North Dakota's Republican-led Senate has rejected a measure to update state law to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision that same-sex couples have the right to marry. The bill failed 15-31 on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min TomInElPaso 43,838
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... 15 min GJ Bach 3
News Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ... 38 min LOCK 38
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 42 min Tre H 18
Xlsior parties-your opinion 48 min babis1234 1
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 49 min June VanDerMark 12,564
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr Christians In Nam... 74
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Strel 23,674
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC