North Dakota rejects changes to reflect gay marriage ruling
North Dakota's Republican-led Senate has rejected a measure to update state law to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision that same-sex couples have the right to marry. The bill failed 15-31 on Tuesday.
