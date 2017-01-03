Nintendo's Russian PR Manager Accused of Posting Anti-Gay Tweets
There are 1 comment on the Unicorn Booty story from 15 hrs ago, titled Nintendo's Russian PR Manager Accused of Posting Anti-Gay Tweets. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
The website Heatstreet alleges that Konstantin Govorun, Nintendo's PR manager in Russia since October 2015, has a history of posting anti-gay tweets . As proof, the site linked to an archive of what seem to be now-deleted tweets; only one of them was issued after Govorun began working for the international video game company.
#1 8 hrs ago
Well you'd have some rage built up, too, if you were the unacknowledged love child of Tilda Swinton and Laurie Anderson.
