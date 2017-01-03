Nintendo's Russian PR Manager Accused...

Nintendo's Russian PR Manager Accused of Posting Anti-Gay Tweets

There are 1 comment on the Unicorn Booty story from 15 hrs ago, titled Nintendo's Russian PR Manager Accused of Posting Anti-Gay Tweets. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

The website Heatstreet alleges that Konstantin Govorun, Nintendo's PR manager in Russia since October 2015, has a history of posting anti-gay tweets . As proof, the site linked to an archive of what seem to be now-deleted tweets; only one of them was issued after Govorun began working for the international video game company.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christians In Name Only

Philadelphia, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
Well you'd have some rage built up, too, if you were the unacknowledged love child of Tilda Swinton and Laurie Anderson.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min TomInElPaso 43,838
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... 15 min GJ Bach 3
News Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ... 38 min LOCK 38
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 42 min Tre H 18
Xlsior parties-your opinion 48 min babis1234 1
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 49 min June VanDerMark 12,564
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr Christians In Nam... 74
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Strel 23,674
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,508

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC