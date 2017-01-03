New Texas bathroom bill may spark Nor...

New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar

There are 7 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Top Texas Republicans are eager to bring a fight that sparked upheaval and business boycotts in North Carolina to the country's largest conservative state, unveiling Thursday a bill that would ban transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. The "Texas Privacy Act" requires all Texas residents to use the bathroom or locker room according to the gender on their birth certificates and prohibits local governments from passing ordinances designed to protect gay rights in public restrooms and other "intimate settings."

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 17 hrs ago
The solution the problem is to proclaim bathrooms are for LBGT only
,
Everybody else has to tinkle in the bushes

Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#3 6 hrs ago
Lyndon wrote:
I was shopping earlier this week and had to urinate. Couldn't decide which restroom I wanted to use so I just pissed in the drinking fountain. So many choices! Thanks Obama!!!!
Why don't you know what sex you are? Did you manage to service the male mall cop who arrested you, or was he totally str8 or uninterested in you, specifically?

Johnny

Hockessin, DE

#4 4 hrs ago
Christsharia sLaw wrote:
Why don't you know what sex you are? Did you manage to service the male mall cop who arrested you, or was he totally str8 or uninterested in you, specifically?
You know what you are. You're obviously a Queer PedophiIe. He's too old for you, he's older than 13 years old.
TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#6 2 hrs ago
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 1 hr ago
TerriB1 wrote:
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#9 33 min ago
TerriB1 wrote:
<quoted text>
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
You are a Republican who enables by that fact what you are complaining about.
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#10 31 min ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.
We're aware of the complaints about your toe tapping, so of course you bank on the semantic point you are arguing.

I'm just surprised you didn't come right out and phrase it, "There is no such thing as complete privacy in a toilet stall that accommodates more than one person at a time."
Chicago, IL

