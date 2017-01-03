New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar
Top Texas Republicans are eager to bring a fight that sparked upheaval and business boycotts in North Carolina to the country's largest conservative state, unveiling Thursday a bill that would ban transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. The "Texas Privacy Act" requires all Texas residents to use the bathroom or locker room according to the gender on their birth certificates and prohibits local governments from passing ordinances designed to protect gay rights in public restrooms and other "intimate settings."
#1 17 hrs ago
The solution the problem is to proclaim bathrooms are for LBGT only
Everybody else has to tinkle in the bushes
#3 6 hrs ago
Why don't you know what sex you are? Did you manage to service the male mall cop who arrested you, or was he totally str8 or uninterested in you, specifically?
#4 4 hrs ago
You know what you are. You're obviously a Queer PedophiIe. He's too old for you, he's older than 13 years old.
#6 2 hrs ago
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
#8 1 hr ago
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.
#9 33 min ago
You are a Republican who enables by that fact what you are complaining about.
#10 31 min ago
We're aware of the complaints about your toe tapping, so of course you bank on the semantic point you are arguing.
I'm just surprised you didn't come right out and phrase it, "There is no such thing as complete privacy in a toilet stall that accommodates more than one person at a time."
