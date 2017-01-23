Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of Steven Nelson
A Nampa man has been transferred to federal custody and charged with a hate crime for the assault of Steven Nelson, a gay man who died following an attack last spring. Kelly Schneider, 23, faces a federal hate crime charge in the April 2016 death of Nelson, 49, who was allegedly lured by Schneider, Jayson C. Woods, Daniel A. Henkel and Kevin R. Tracy to a site near Lake Lowell with a promise of sex for money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|2 min
|NightHawk
|410
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|4 min
|NightHawk
|9
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 min
|Terra Firma
|24,159
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|Terra Firma
|44,257
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Evelyn Hooker
|5,065
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,721
|'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accus...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC