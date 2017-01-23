Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in ...

Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of Steven Nelson

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

A Nampa man has been transferred to federal custody and charged with a hate crime for the assault of Steven Nelson, a gay man who died following an attack last spring. Kelly Schneider, 23, faces a federal hate crime charge in the April 2016 death of Nelson, 49, who was allegedly lured by Schneider, Jayson C. Woods, Daniel A. Henkel and Kevin R. Tracy to a site near Lake Lowell with a promise of sex for money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 2 min NightHawk 410
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 4 min NightHawk 9
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 min Terra Firma 24,159
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 27 min Terra Firma 44,257
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Evelyn Hooker 5,065
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr June VanDerMark 12,721
News 'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accus... 6 hr Rainbow Kid 2
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,224,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC