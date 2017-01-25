There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

Homelessness within the LGBT community is something Cody Jarvie feels strongly about - and as a 2017 Mr Gay New Zealand finalist he hopes to make people more aware of the issue. The 25-year-old Rotorua bartender and entrepreneur said he was "very excited" to be selected as one of 10 finalists in the annual competition.

