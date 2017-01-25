Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homeles...

Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness

Homelessness within the LGBT community is something Cody Jarvie feels strongly about - and as a 2017 Mr Gay New Zealand finalist he hopes to make people more aware of the issue. The 25-year-old Rotorua bartender and entrepreneur said he was "very excited" to be selected as one of 10 finalists in the annual competition.

Baptistism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
"Please note: Mr. Gay New Zealand is not a beauty contest. A candidates physical appearance in not assessed at any stage of the competition and does not form part of the judging criteria."

Judged:

1

Chicago, IL

