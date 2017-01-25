Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness.
Homelessness within the LGBT community is something Cody Jarvie feels strongly about - and as a 2017 Mr Gay New Zealand finalist he hopes to make people more aware of the issue. The 25-year-old Rotorua bartender and entrepreneur said he was "very excited" to be selected as one of 10 finalists in the annual competition.
#1 6 hrs ago
#1 6 hrs ago
"Please note: Mr. Gay New Zealand is not a beauty contest. A candidates physical appearance in not assessed at any stage of the competition and does not form part of the judging criteria."
