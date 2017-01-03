Mountain lion kitten struck and kille...

Mountain lion kitten struck and killed on a Southern California...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Ft Lauderdale airport gunman was a PASSENGER who retrieved his handgun from checked luggage and then executed five people with shots to the head in baggage claim before surrendering EXCLUSIVE: Chicago torture victim, 18, is asking why 'friend he idolized' was one of black gang who beat, burned and tortured him chanting 'f*** Trump, f*** white people' Scientology lawyer goes on national TV to slam Leah Remini for show that led to death threats against their leader David Miscavige Trump insists election-year cyber attacks had 'absolutely no effect' on the result as he stays mum on Russia's role after his classified briefing More Hillary Clinton emails surface - and show how anti-gay Sharia law ruler The Sultan of Brunei treated Bill 'like part of his family' EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of 'publicly impugning' her character in new court documents saying actor is 'terrified ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 2 min vhffhjvdzhj 15
News One in five straight men watch gay porn: study 15 min vhffhjvdzhj 13
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 16 min Wondering 23,491
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 38 min Terra Firma 43,769
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 41 min Johnny 10
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr Wondering 8
Hillary... 1 hr Vivian 1
News Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban Thu The Worlds Bigges... 25
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC