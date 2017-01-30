'Moonlight,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' F...

'Moonlight,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' Frank Ocean land GLAAD nominations for LGBT representation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The film "Moonlight," the show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and artist Frank Ocean are nominated for GLAAD awards. GLAAD, the advocacy organization for LGBT representation, announced Tuesday its nominees for the best in film, television, music and journalism that fairly, accurately and inclusively represents the community and the issues that affect their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08) 3 min Michael Pacer 5
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min Rose_NoHo 5,183
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 18 min Punxsutawney 69,498
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 23 min Rose_NoHo 24,405
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 29 min DC Dave 339
News "Queer Eye" won't make America gay again: Why r... 35 min Castrating1 4
News Virginia House approves religious liberty bill 51 min Rainbow Kid 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 53 min lides 44,590
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 12,815
News KY Customer Leaves Anti-Gay Slur In Place Of Tip Tue Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC