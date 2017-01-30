'Moonlight,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' Frank Ocean land GLAAD nominations for LGBT representation
The film "Moonlight," the show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and artist Frank Ocean are nominated for GLAAD awards. GLAAD, the advocacy organization for LGBT representation, announced Tuesday its nominees for the best in film, television, music and journalism that fairly, accurately and inclusively represents the community and the issues that affect their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08)
|3 min
|Michael Pacer
|5
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|Rose_NoHo
|5,183
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|18 min
|Punxsutawney
|69,498
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|23 min
|Rose_NoHo
|24,405
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|29 min
|DC Dave
|339
|"Queer Eye" won't make America gay again: Why r...
|35 min
|Castrating1
|4
|Virginia House approves religious liberty bill
|51 min
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|53 min
|lides
|44,590
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,815
|KY Customer Leaves Anti-Gay Slur In Place Of Tip
|Tue
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC