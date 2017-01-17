There are on the KICD-AM Spencer story from 17 hrs ago, titled Millennial women opposed to Trump take to streets, many for the first time. In it, KICD-AM Spencer reports that:

Millennials, some so young they need their parents' permission and others with babies in tow, will join women's protests this weekend as their generation for the first time faces challenges to rights they have known most of their lives. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Women's March on Washington and sister marches in other cities around the world on Saturday, the day after Donald Trump is sworn into office as U.S. president.

