Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
The 41-year-old actress - who has two daughters, Ever, nine, and 20-month-old Dashiel, with spouse Paul W. S. Anderson - has been close to her homosexual pal Chris since she was a teenager and knows she can always rely on him for support and "a good time", and believes it is good for people to have a strong friendship with someone of the opposite sex without "the pressure" of physical attraction. She said: "I've always been attracted to gay people wherever I go, and we've had a lot of fun together over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruc...
|11 min
|Mick
|11
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|12 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|95
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|16 min
|carter county res...
|23,697
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|38 min
|Wilfred
|11
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|43 min
|Bishop Jeremy
|84
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|54 min
|EdmondWA
|43,855
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|1 hr
|Roswell
|48
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC