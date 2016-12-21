Man Who Sued San Diego Over Public Nudity Arrest Found Dead
Will Walters, a gay man who unsuccessfully sued the San Diego police over a public nudity arrest, was found dead of an apparent suicide Wednesday night at his home in Hillcrest. The death of Will X. Walters comes about two weeks after a federal jury delivered the verdict in favor of police.
#2 2 hrs ago
Mental illness is a terrible thing
