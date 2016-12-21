There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 12 hrs ago, titled Man Who Sued San Diego Over Public Nudity Arrest Found Dead. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Will Walters, a gay man who unsuccessfully sued the San Diego police over a public nudity arrest, was found dead of an apparent suicide Wednesday night at his home in Hillcrest. The death of Will X. Walters comes about two weeks after a federal jury delivered the verdict in favor of police.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.