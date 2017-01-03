There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled Look at All the Good Gay Things That Happened in 2016. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

There's no getting around it-2016 was a rough year. But amidst the heartbreak and tragedy, there was a lot of good news for LGBTs around the world.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.