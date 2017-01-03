Look at All the Good Gay Things That ...

There are 5 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled Look at All the Good Gay Things That Happened in 2016. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

There's no getting around it-2016 was a rough year. But amidst the heartbreak and tragedy, there was a lot of good news for LGBTs around the world.

Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
In my opinion we need a better quality of twinks and bears in that photo or we're not going to get the avalanche of postlets from the homophobic closet cases which we have come to expect.

Judgemntal of me, I know.
Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,584

Appleton WI

#2 2 hrs ago
Yes, how DARE Unicorn Booty publish photos of such average looking dudes instead of combing the Calvin Klein and Abercrombie archives for something to accompany their "journalism." It's downright appalling. Don't they know all gay men have an obligation to be under 30 and look like Justin Beiber?
The Worlds Biggest Lie

Easthampton, MA

#3 2 hrs ago
A rough year with heartbreak and tragedy? Just another day in paradise for those with a mortality rate 15-20 years less than a normal human being.

The Worlds Biggest Lie

Easthampton, MA

#4 2 hrs ago
Abrahammock Religions wrote:
In my opinion we need a better quality of twinks and bears in that photo or we're not going to get the avalanche of postlets from the homophobic closet cases which we have come to expect.

Judgemntal of me, I know.

Judgemntal of me, I know.
You are the prime example for those who assert that all gay men are pederasts.

Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#5 4 min ago
Tre H wrote:
<quoted text>
Yes, how DARE Unicorn Booty publish photos of such average looking dudes instead of combing the Calvin Klein and Abercrombie archives for something to accompany their "journalism." It's downright appalling. Don't they know all gay men have an obligation to be under 30 and look like Justin Beiber?
Why are you so unable to read the word "bear"? It's right there in the post. Or do you think "bear" means "Justin Bieber"?

Those people in the photo do not look healthy; they look like they have addictions. It needn't have to do with any lookism.

That website is sketchy from a website programming perspective, imo. And it trades in pure lookism...but just doesn't have very good taste while trying to do so.
