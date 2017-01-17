Lloyds won praise for forming partnerships with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender charities
The firm won the accolade after launching a new volunteering programme, forming official partnerships with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender charities. Law firm Pinsent Masons came second, followed by US bankers JP Morgan, while intelligence agency MI5, which was top last year, was joint-fifth with the Welsh Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Big C
|23,949
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|Respect71
|44,052
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 min
|guest
|687
|'I believe in the American people': Obama upbea...
|31 min
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donati...
|32 min
|Pardon Me
|6
|The Case for Decriminalizing Gay Sex in Public ...
|34 min
|Pardon Me
|6
|Donald Trump Meets with SCOTUS Candidate Willia...
|39 min
|Pardon Me
|2
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|41 min
|Pardon Me
|284
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,639
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Just Think
|4,964
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC