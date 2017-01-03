LGBTQ History, 1971: America Gets Its...

LGBTQ History, 1971: America Gets Its First Look at 'The Homosexual Couple'

It was in January of 1971 that Look magazine caused jaws to drop around the country. In an issue on "The American Family," the magazine devoted an entire feature to "The Homosexual Couple."

It was in January of 1971 that Look magazine caused jaws to drop around the country. In an issue on "The American Family," the magazine devoted an entire feature to "The Homosexual Couple."

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 2 min ago
So a 1971 magazine article about gay couples shocked people? Wonder how they felt on June 26, 2015?
