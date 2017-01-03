There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled LGBTQ History, 1971: America Gets Its First Look at 'The Homosexual Couple'. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

It was in January of 1971 that Look magazine caused jaws to drop around the country. In an issue on "The American Family," the magazine devoted an entire feature to "The Homosexual Couple."

