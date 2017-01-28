LGBT March on Washington has potential to reignite the full force of the gay rights movement
There are 1 comment on the Queerty story from 2 hrs ago, titled LGBT March on Washington has potential to reignite the full force of the gay rights movement.
A demonstrator holds a rainbow flag up to the fence surrounding the White House in Washington, DC during the National Equality March for LGBT rights in October 2009. Photo by Tony Webster .
#1 1 hr ago
The flaming bigots that run bigoted North Carolina want to make calling them 'bigots' a crime with a 5 year prison sentence
https://www.metroweekly.com/2017/01/n-c-senat...
.
So it is definitely time to march again
