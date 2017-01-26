There are on the Somerset County Gazette story from 18 hrs ago, titled LGBT group awarded grant after contract expires. In it, Somerset County Gazette reports that:

A YOUTH group has been awarded a one year grant after it's contract with Somerset County Council has ended. 2BU, a group for young people who are Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender received the grant from SCC after their contract with the council ends in March this year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.