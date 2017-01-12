There are on the New Hampshire Public Radio - story from 14 hrs ago, titled LGBT Community Worries Extend Beyond Itself To Other, More Vulnerable People. In it, New Hampshire Public Radio - reports that:

Phoenix residents Brendan Mahoney, Jenni Vega and Tony Moya all felt shocked and scared on the night of the recent presidential election. They worry about their rights as LGBT people, but more so, they worry for others more vulnerable than themselves, especially Muslims and people who are in the country illegally.

