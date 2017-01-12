LGBT Community Worries Extend Beyond ...

There are 1 comment on the New Hampshire Public Radio - story from 14 hrs ago, titled LGBT Community Worries Extend Beyond Itself To Other, More Vulnerable People. In it, New Hampshire Public Radio - reports that:

Phoenix residents Brendan Mahoney, Jenni Vega and Tony Moya all felt shocked and scared on the night of the recent presidential election. They worry about their rights as LGBT people, but more so, they worry for others more vulnerable than themselves, especially Muslims and people who are in the country illegally.

Rainbow Kid

Trump is the world's largest private business employer of GAY people (60,000) so he is a proven ally
We have been sharing the love with other minorities for quite a while
Non-english speaking people already have the world's largest Pride Parades
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_CijcaA9yq58/TAzcHY_...
The new kids on the block have joined us too
http://farm5.staticflickr.com/4142/4760275339...
When GAYS speak; the World listens
