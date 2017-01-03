LGBT activists view Obama as staunch ...

LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause

There are 5 comments on the Prince George Citizen story from 17 hrs ago, titled LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause.

It was a new look for the White House: illuminated in rainbow colours to celebrate the Supreme Court decision allowing same-sex marriage nationwide. "To see people gathered in the evening outside on a beautiful summer night, and to feel whole and to feel accepted, and to feel that they had a right to love - that was pretty cool," he said a few days later.

Dave

#1 17 hrs ago
Mental illness is a terrible thing.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

#2 16 hrs ago
Yes, "Dave" in DE should probably do something about his mental illness.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Obama doesn't need either their votes nor support any more. Expect HIS support for them to drop like temps in January........

Desirezzzz466

#5 6 hrs ago
Pope Closet Emeritus

#6 5 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
Obama doesn't need either their votes nor support any more. Expect HIS support for them to drop like temps in January........
You're unintentionally saying, then, that pushing for marriage equality / lgbt rights is politically beneficial to politicians. You moron.

Also, the racist right's talking point is that Obama is a "gay, secret muslim." If so, why would he suddenly reverse his staunch support for lgbt rights when leaving office and returning to more or less private life? Idiot.

