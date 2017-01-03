LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause
There are 5 comments on the Prince George Citizen story from 17 hrs ago, titled LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause. In it, Prince George Citizen reports that:
It was a new look for the White House: illuminated in rainbow colours to celebrate the Supreme Court decision allowing same-sex marriage nationwide. "To see people gathered in the evening outside on a beautiful summer night, and to feel whole and to feel accepted, and to feel that they had a right to love - that was pretty cool," he said a few days later.
#1 17 hrs ago
Mental illness is a terrible thing.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,324
Kansas City, MO.
#2 16 hrs ago
Yes, "Dave" in DE should probably do something about his mental illness.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,457
Dump American Eagle
#4 15 hrs ago
Obama doesn't need either their votes nor support any more. Expect HIS support for them to drop like temps in January........
#5 6 hrs ago
#6 5 hrs ago
You're unintentionally saying, then, that pushing for marriage equality / lgbt rights is politically beneficial to politicians. You moron.
Also, the racist right's talking point is that Obama is a "gay, secret muslim." If so, why would he suddenly reverse his staunch support for lgbt rights when leaving office and returning to more or less private life? Idiot.
