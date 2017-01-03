LGBT activists view Obama as staunch ...

LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause

There are 4 comments on the The Progress story from 11 hrs ago, titled LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause.

Graphic shows Gallup poll on support for same-sex marriage; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm; It was a new look for the White House, bathed in rainbow colors to celebrate the Supreme Court decision allowing same-sex marriage nationwide. "To see people gathered in the evening outside on a beautiful summer night, and to feel whole and to feel accepted, and to feel that they had a right to love - that was pretty cool," he said a few days later.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
Maybe all that stuff on Youtube about Michelle being Trans and Obama being gay is true! He shot his arrow too soon for us (Transgendered) though. If he hadn't of made Restrooms the issue too soon, we might have gotten the public more comfortable with the idea and we wouldn't be fighting it in states likeTexas, NC, and Virginia. Jest sayin!
Terri

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,584

Appleton WI

#2 8 hrs ago
TerriB1 wrote:
Maybe all that stuff on Youtube about Michelle being Trans and Obama being gay is true! He shot his arrow too soon for us (Transgendered) though. If he hadn't of made Restrooms the issue too soon, we might have gotten the public more comfortable with the idea and we wouldn't be fighting it in states likeTexas, NC, and Virginia. Jest sayin!
Terri
As a trans person, you are more than entitled to complain about the lack of equality that you experience, among other things. But attempting to blame Obama.... the one president who has done by far the most for gay and trans citizens, is simply asinine. Obama deserves your gratitude, not your scorn.

Just try and name a president or candidate who would have done more for LGBT rights than Obama has.

I've always been a supporter of LGBT equality... and I've never been one to push the "T" to the back burner, or suggest they keep quiet and wait their turn. But I guarantee you the way to advance LGBT equality does NOT involve supporting homophobic and transphobic republican politicians.

Trans people who vote republican and blame Obama for their problems don't make any sense to me.
Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#3 6 hrs ago
T
TerriB1 wrote:
<quoted text>
Maybe all that stuff on Youtube about Michelle being Trans and Obama being gay is true! He shot his arrow too soon for us (Transgendered) though. If he hadn't of made Restrooms the issue too soon, we might have gotten the public more comfortable with the idea and we wouldn't be fighting it in states likeTexas, NC, and Virginia. Jest sayin!
Terri
You've been pushing the bathroom issue yourself on these boards and, if anything you claim is to be believed, in your offline life. You never posted that we have to move slowly on that issue..until it was about some Democrats...whom you have gay and trans baited. I think we have another data point on the "Republican sexual minorities are totally insane" spectrum.
Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#4 6 hrs ago
Tre H wrote:
<quoted text>
As a trans person, you are more
You meant "white supremacist gun nut."
