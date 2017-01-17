LGBT activists host Queer Dance Party...

LGBT activists host Queer Dance Party outside VP-elect's home

13 hrs ago Read more: CTV

With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice-president-elect's temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues. News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

