Let's cut the vitriol about gay rights from straight people
Straight people sure have a lot to say about gay rights. Open a news app, flick through a paper, turn on the telly and there they are: Scores and scores of puffed-up heterosexuals, telling us what they think of us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|19 min
|jcofe
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|47 min
|Respect71
|43,577
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|51 min
|lides
|23,180
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|55 min
|Battle Tested
|2,427
|Jade R.I.P.
|1 hr
|Sachmo
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Tre H
|4,922
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|kIPP
|69,490
