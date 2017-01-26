'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women ...

'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental degenerates'

There are 2 comments on the Mid-Day Mumbai story from 18 hrs ago, titled 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental degenerates'. In it, Mid-Day Mumbai reports that:

As members of the medical community join the Pride March in Mumbai to show support for the LGBT cause, they are also questioning the shocking ideas in their textbooks Even as a handful of medical students will march today in Mumbai's Gay Pride Parade under the banner 'Future doctors for equality', a medical textbook passage painting Lesbians Gays Bisexuals Transgenders in a negative light has shocked all. The offensive para in the book suggests that lesbianism is a 'perversion' and that only women who are 'mental degenerates or nymphomaniacs' indulge in it.

India Brain Drain

Alpharetta, GA

#1 8 hrs ago
ALL of India's geniuses work in Alpharetta and Silicone Valley here in America
.
This leaves India to make do with homophobic morons who reveal their stupidity in the books they write
Rosa_Winkel

“It's Time. . .”

Since: Jun 13

18,839

New Holland

#2 1 hr ago
Is that because they don't want a "man" like him? Hell, plenty of straight women wouldn't either.
Chicago, IL

