Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
Upon the recommendation of a group that oversees state employee charities, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo on Friday disqualified a Mississippi based charity that has been labeled an anti-gay extremist organization. less Upon the recommendation of a group that oversees state employee charities, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo on Friday disqualified a Mississippi based charity that has been labeled an anti-gay extremist ... more HARTFORD - Comptroller Kevin Lembo , whose decision to review the charitable record of a Mississippi organization led to a flood of phone calls and electronic trolling, on Friday disqualified the group, which has been labeled as anti-gay and extremist.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
The correct phrasing would be that Lembo's agency disqualified the charity because it does not conform to the agency's requirements in anti discrimination policies for its employees. That the charity has been labeled an anti gay extremist organization is not the point, although I'm sure it's true, and it's reprehensible.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|44 min
|Wondering
|15
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Believer in Yeshua
|4,914
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|1 hr
|Believer in Yeshua
|18
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|3 hr
|homophobi
|2
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|5 hr
|Mikey
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|637
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|River Tam
|43,783
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Bill Of Rights 69
|23,503
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC