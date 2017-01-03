LAPD investigate anti-gay vandalism as hate crime at Van Nuys home
The vandalism was reported at a home in the 7400 block of Vista Del Monte Avenue in Van Nuys. Anti-gay graffiti and extensive vandalism at a Van Nuys home prompted a hate crime investigation Tuesday night by Los Angeles police officers.
