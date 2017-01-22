Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse to wed until gay marriage is legalized across Austr...
There are 1 comment on the Metro story from 15 hrs ago, titled Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse to wed until gay marriage is legalized across Austr.... In it, Metro reports that:
Now this is going to take Kylie fans some getting used to - Kylie Minogue will be known as Kylie Sasse once she ties the knot. The Spinning Around singer has revealed that she will be taking her husband's surname once they are married and from then on in, she will be known as Kylie Sasse.
“It's Time. . .”
#1 12 hrs ago
Go Kylie! She always was a good f**hag, in the best sense of the word.
