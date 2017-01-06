There are on the News Max story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay Sermon. In it, News Max reports that:

Kim Burrell lost her radio show over an anti-gay sermon in the same week that the Ellen DeGeneres show canceled the singer's appearance. The gospel singer faced backlash from homophobic remarks she made during a church sermon in Texas, according to Tim e .

