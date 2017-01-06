Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over...

Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay Sermon

There are 7 comments on the News Max story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay Sermon. In it, News Max reports that:

Kim Burrell lost her radio show over an anti-gay sermon in the same week that the Ellen DeGeneres show canceled the singer's appearance. The gospel singer faced backlash from homophobic remarks she made during a church sermon in Texas, according to Tim e .

TomInElPaso

Since: Dec 08

12,804

Mexico, Mexico

#1 4 hrs ago
Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

lides

Since: Jan 08

27,517

Defiance, Ohio

#2 4 hrs ago
Ah yes, the wages of sin is death, but the wages of bigotry are unemployment.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#3 4 hrs ago
Losing her radio show serves the bigot right.

Filthy Jewish Homosexual

Easthampton, MA

#5 2 hrs ago
lides wrote:
Ah yes, the wages of sin is death, but the wages of bigotry are unemployment.
So says the communist Jew from Massachusetts, Genrikh Yagoda.
lides

Since: Jan 08

27,517

Defiance, Ohio

#6 2 hrs ago
Filthy Jewish Homosexual wrote:
So says the communist Jew from Massachusetts, Genrikh Yagoda.
Keep making things up moron, says the lapsed Catholic from NYC.
The Worlds Biggest Lie

Easthampton, MA

#7 2 hrs ago
lides wrote:
Keep making things up moron, says the lapsed Catholic from NYC.
How about that teacher in Minnesota Lides? Eight boys molested by a gay men. Even brought some of his prized possessions home to his boy toy husband. I suppose George Carlin was right when he said "There's a reason, there's a reason for this, there's a reason that education sucks! And it's the same reason that it will never, ever be fixed."
Because it's the school system's area of expertise to 'Influence the sexuality of young children."
Right Mr Yagoda?
Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#9 53 min ago
Remember, she averred she makes no apology and no excuses for her expression of her "religious" beliefs. And she should be held to her double wide stance when she begins to buybull backtrack on her bigotry in the near future.

I just don't know why her sermon didn't similarly defame all those heterosexuals who have extramarital sex or anal sex or divorces as being demon filled, or whatever. Oh wait, I do know - evilgelical hypocrisy.
